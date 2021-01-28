WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Cicely Tyson Dies At 96: Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer & More Stars React

Hollywood is mourning film icon Cicely Tyson, who passed away on Thursday at age 96. Her manager Larry Thompson confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood, saying, “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

See how the stars are reacting to the loss of a legend.

Shonda Rhimes

Octavia Spencer

Soledad O’Brien

Todrick Hall

Sandra Bernhard

Bernice King

Yamiche Alcindor

Tiffany Haddish

Zendaya

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Common

Maxine Waters

Gayle King

Viola Davis

Zuri Hall

Skai Jackson

