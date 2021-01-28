Cicely Tyson Dies At 96: Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer & More Stars React

Hollywood is mourning film icon Cicely Tyson, who passed away on Thursday at age 96. Her manager Larry Thompson confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood, saying, “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

Shonda Rhimes

Octavia Spencer

Soledad O’Brien

So many great stories about Cicely Tyson! Whew: that lady was amazing. While shooting a doc on her in Spanish Harlem—people kept stopping their cars! In the street! To hop out and say hi! Old people. Teenagers. Middle aged fans. “Ciss-el-lee” they’d chant as she’d walk by! — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) January 29, 2021

Todrick Hall

RIP Cicely Tyson — Todrick Hall (@todrick) January 29, 2021

Sandra Bernhard

a woman of immense dignity, grace, incredible talent. a life packed with layers of greatness. i named my daughter after her @IAmCicelyTyson https://t.co/ODIckQHYtk — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 29, 2021

Bernice King

I will cherish you always, Lady Cicely. Thank you so much. Salute. pic.twitter.com/PKQ51G7oDH — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 29, 2021

Yamiche Alcindor

Thank you, Cicely Tyson for giving us 96 years. You were everything and more. Brilliant. Fierce. Beautiful. This hurts. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 29, 2021

Tiffany Haddish

Zendaya

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Though we are not related, her mother was friends with my grandmother in the West Indies, with strongly resonant struggles and triumphs. Farewell to a force of nature unto herself — in person, on stage, and on the screen. Cicely Tyson, RIP (1924-2021) pic.twitter.com/w1s7KhnTuI — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 29, 2021

Common

I’m so sad to hear the news that trailblazing artist and cultural icon Cicely Tyson has passed away today. While she may be gone, her work and life will continue to inspire millions for years to come. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/vfvdmIMQxh — COMMON (@common) January 29, 2021

Maxine Waters

So saddened to hear my friend #CicelyTyson has passed-one of the most profound, talented, & celebrated actors in the industry. She was a serious actor, beautiful & spiritual woman who had unlocked the key to longevity in the way she lived her life. Forever all my love & respect. pic.twitter.com/iMJTQLOaIr — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 29, 2021

Gayle King

Thank you Cicely Tyson… for everything… pic.twitter.com/6LslgGYtOx — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 29, 2021

Viola Davis

Zuri Hall

Skai Jackson