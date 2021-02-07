Ciara Praises Russell Wilson As ‘Selfless, Loving & Caring’ After His NFL Man Of The Year Win

Ciara is celebrating her personal MVP.

The music superstar’s husband, Russell Wilson, received the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award over the weekend and no one was happier about the honor than Ciara. The mom of three gushed over her longtime love’s special milestone, praising what she cherishes about him and why she thinks he was a natural choice for the prestigious trophy.



“You’re the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. It’s one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I’m so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others,” she wrote on Sunday, captioning an Instagram photo of her and the Seahawks quarterback smiling together while holding his new statuette.

The 35-year-old went on to share how grateful she is to call Russell her husband and the father to their children, as well as share her life with him.

The powerhouse couple tied the knot in 2016 and have since welcomed 3-year-old daughter Sienna and 6-month-old son Win. They also co-parent Ciara’s older son, Future Zahir, 6, from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Ciara and her little ones love cheering for Russell on and off the field, most recently posing in Seahawks jerseys ahead of the team’s final game of the season last month.



Russell, 32, noted his newest accomplishment with an Instagram post of his own, sharing the same snap Ciara did with the short-but-sweet caption, “Love Changes Things.”

Per the NFL, the Walter Payton Man of the Year honor is given to given to a player that demonstrates “outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it.”

Russell and Ciara have done their part to give back throughout the years, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of COVID-19 lockdowns last March, the pair revealed their plans to donate 1 million meals across Seattle with the help of a local food bank and Feeding America.

— Erin Biglow