Christopher Plummer, Iconic ‘The Sound Of Music’ Star, Dead At 91

Christopher Plummer, Hollywood legend known for films like “The Sound Of Music” and “Beginners,” has passed away at age 91.

His spokesperson confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood, writing in a statement, “The world lost Christoper Plummer early this morning at the age of 91. He passed at his home in Connecticut, with Elaine Taylor, his wife and true best friend for 53 years by his side.”

Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said, “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come.”

Christopher became the oldest actor to win an Oscar in 2012 for his performance in “Beginners,” and was again nominated for his performance as J. Paul Getty in 2017’s “All The Money In The World.”

While he was perhaps best-known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in the film “The Sound Of Music,” Christopher was also acclaimed for his stage work, earning two Tony Awards for 1974’s “Cyrano” and 1997’s “Barrymore.”

May he rest in peace.

— by Katcy Stephan