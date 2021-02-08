Christina Milian Replacing Naya Rivera’s Role In Starz’s ‘Step Up’

Naya Rivera’s role in the Starz series, “Step Up” is continuing despite the actress’ unexpected death in July.

Christina Milian will take on the lead role as Collette in the new installment of the scripted drama series.

The show’s creator and executive producer Holly Sorenson revealed the news to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Monday.

“Naya‘s death was a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning,” she said. “It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honor our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family.”

“I am so excited to join the Step Up family,” Christina said in the statement. “I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance.”

Naya Rivera passed away in July 2020 after accidentally drowning while boating at California’s Lake Piru with her then 4-year-old son Josey.

Just six months after her tragic death, the late actress and singer was showered with heartfelt tributes from her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and former “Glee” co-stars for what would have been her 34th birthday on Jan. 12.

Dorsey commemorated the bittersweet occasion by posting a throwback photo of the pair with their son, Josey. “Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone,” he wrote. “If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense… 34… I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I’m old AF now!’ Ha… Rest easy, old lady.”

Amber Riley also got emotional in a lengthy message to her dear friend that read in part, “There hasn’t been a day where you don’t cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together. I’m listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin’ wine and eating very fancy charcuterie in your honor today.”