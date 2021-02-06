Christina Anstead Tells Body Shamers To ‘Chill’ Amid Ant Anstead Divorce: ‘I Eat & I Eat Healthy’

Christina Anstead is happy in the skin she’s in.

The HGTV star clapped back at body shamers who expressed concern about her weight when she posted a recent mirror selfie that prompted remarks she looked “sad and thin.”

“Are you ok Christina?” one Instagram user asked.

Though many other fans had positive feedback about her appearance, the 37-year-old followed up with a candid video on her IG story over the weekend to assure viewers that “everything’s fine” and she’s simply maintaining her natural physique.

“So, people are commenting that I look really skinnier and I need to eat,” she began. “This is actually the way that I’ve always weighed.”

Adding, “You guys just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So, don’t worry.”

Christina is mom to three kids – son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex and “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek el Moussa. In 2019, she and estranged husband Ant Anstead welcomed baby boy Hudson London.

The real estate investor added further comment on her latest post, writing “Chill people – I eat and I eat healthy.”

She and Ant announced their decision to part ways back in September, less than two years after tying the knot. Christina previously spoke out about the online bullying she’d experienced in the wake of the split, reflecting in a lengthy Instagram post that her personal life didn’t exactly end up where she expected it to – and that’s OK.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote at the time. “So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

— Erin Biglow