Christina Anstead Is Switching Back To Her Maiden Name Of Haack

Christina Anstead is getting rid of ex Ant Anstead’s last name, three months after filing for divorce. The 37-year-old HGTV star announced Wednesday that she would be switching back to her maiden name, Haack, in honor of her late grandma Mildred “Biddy” Haack.

“My grandma, Mildred “Biddy” Haack, was my greatest influence growing up. She was always real in a world of so many fakes. I spent the summers on my family’s farm and we would stay up all night talking. She’s the only person I’ve ever really trusted with my life,” Christina wrote alongside some family photos, including a childhood photo of herself with her grandmother.

Christina went on to explain the major impact her late grandma had on her life, adding, “Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgement. She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day. Taking back the family’s last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above. 💗💫 ….”

In January, the “Christina on the Coast” star changed her Instagram name to Christina Haack and updated her Instagram handle to reflect her maiden name @Christinahaack too, signaling that an official name change was coming.

Christina’s name change to Haack comes after she and her ex, Ant, announced in September 2020 that they were separating after nearly two years of marriage. Christina and Ant started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2018. They share 1-year-old son Hudson London.

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa for seven years and the ex-couple share daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5.

She previously rose to fame under the name Christina El Moussa when she and Tarek launched the hit TV series “Flip or Flop” on HGTV.