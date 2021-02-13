Christina Anstead Gives Ex Tarek El Moussa Cute Shoutout On Family Ski Trip

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa just proved once again they are total co-parenting goals.

The “Christina on the Coast” star gave her former husband a cute shoutout during a family ski trip on Friday, posting Instagram snaps of her and Tarek’s kids enjoying some time on the slopes with their paternal grandmother, Dominique El Moussa.



“Modern Family ❄️ thank you Tarek for letting me borrow your mama!” Christina captioned one photo, also tagging her ex’s new fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

Dominique also documented the fun outing, sharing a collection of pics and vids including one clip of Christina and 5-year-old son Brayden smiling and laughing while speeding along on a pair of inner tubes.

“Enjoying time with the grandkids in Deer Valley. It is snowing. So beautiful. I love it. Playing like a kid going down huge hills in tubes,” the proud grandma captioned her post.

Christina and Tarek separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce two years later. In addition to staying on the same page for Brayden and daughter Taylor, 10, they’ve kept a solid professional partnership with their hit HGTV show “Flip or Flop.”

Last September, Christina announced her split from second husband Ant Anstead. They share 1-year-old son Hudson. The real estate investor recently slammed speculation that she was struggling with her weight amid her and Ant’s divorce proceedings, clarifying on her Instagram story earlier this month that despite some commenters expressing concern that she looked “sad and thin” she’s actually maintaining her natural physique.

“This is actually the way that I’ve always weighed,” she said, adding, “You guys just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So, don’t worry.”

The 37-year-old issued further comment, writing, “Chill people – I eat and I eat healthy.”

Christina previously spoke out about the online bullying she’d experienced in the wake of her and Ant’s decision to part ways, reflecting in a lengthy Instagram post that her personal life didn’t exactly end up where she expected it to – and that’s OK.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote at the time. “So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

— Erin Biglow