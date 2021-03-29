Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mýa and Missy Elliot Celebrate ‘Lady Marmalade’ 20th Anniversary

No one could forget the iconic collaborating of some of the most talented ladies in music for “Lady Marmalade” but can you believe it was 20 years ago?

Christina Aguilera, Pink and Mýa celebrated the anniversary of the classic song with tributes on social media to celebrate the milestone. The ladies recorded the song with Lil’ Kim in 2001 for the soundtrack of the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge.”

“Happy Anniversary, Lady Marmalade,” Christina captioned a photo of herself from the music video.

She also shared a snippet from the music video and asked fans to post their tributes to the song, “Lady Marmalade tag me in your videos using this sound – I’ll be watching & resharing!”

Mýa took a trip down memory lane by posting a slideshow of images and videos of behind-the-scenes moments along with memorabilia.

“Today in #Herstory,” she wrote. “Happy 20th Anniversary to #LadyMarmalade #MoulinRouge edition w/ @lilkimthequeenbee @pink @myaplanet9 @xtina Produced by @missymisdemeanorelliott x @rockwildermusic x @ronfairmusic. Love & respect to the OGs @mspattilabelle @sarahasindash @nonahendryx.”

Pink shared a post on her Instagram Story to celebrate the anniversary which shows a picture of the singer smiling for a photo after they performed “Lady Marmalade” at the 2001 Wango Tango Concert in Los Angeles.



Missy Elliot who produced the memorable hit song also celebrated the milestone by sharing a video on Twitter, writing, “20th year Anniversary “Lady Marmalade” One of the BIGGEST Collabs in HISTORY big up to @xtina @LilKim @Pink @MYAPLANET9 “The Labelle”to🙌🏾🎉”

