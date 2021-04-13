Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Life As A Child Star: ‘It’s A Weird Space To Grow Up In’

Christina Aguilera is getting candid about her upbringing as a child star.

In the cover story of Health, the “Genie In A Bottle” songstress said time at home during quarantine gave her the opportunity to reflect on her past.

“I really got a moment to do little things, like be in my backyard, read books that had been on my to-read list, and go through my old diaries,” she said. “I have this massive trunk of old diaries that I’ve literally kept from the past 20 years of my life. I was able to catch up on them and do some self-reflecting. It really forced me to be silent and take a look at myself.”

Christina says the process wasn’t always easy, though. “In some regard, I wasn’t happy with a lot of things, and it’s scary to face those feelings that, under normal circumstances, you don’t have time to face because everyone is going, going, going. That grind is praised, but I think we’re all understanding that having moments to self-reflect and just breathe are crucial.”

“I’ve been working since I was 7 years old. When I’m not working, there’s a heavy amount of guilt that I feel. It’s been embedded in me since I was little—you’re shamed if you don’t want to keep up. As a child [entertainer], you’re all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind too. It’s a weird space to grow up in,” she continued.

Christina acknowledged that many view her as strong and confident, and may be surprised to hear about the difficulties she faces. “Yes, I’ve always been grounded in knowing myself,” she said. “But even in owning your truth and power, there are moments of weakness. I am not ashamed to say that I have my dark moments.”

“I’m proud of my honesty,” she added. “It’s a really hard thing to stick to in this business, especially when you’ve grown up under a microscope at a time when society was very critical of young women. I’ve had to work through a lot of insecurities in front of everybody. Every setback has catapulted me forward. I think that’s my fighting spirit. And, at the end of the day, living that truth and being honest has always propelled me forward.”

Christina says she’s currently working on new music, something fans have long been clamoring for. “I’m simultaneously working on my English record and the follow-up to my debut Spanish album—about 20 years overdue. I’m a perfectionist and want to give everything my best—especially because of the soul-searching I’ve done over the past year and the new perspective I have. I am reinspired and have reconnected with myself. I’ve fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music.”

