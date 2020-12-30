Christina Aguilera Kisses Matthew Rutler And Rocks Bikini In Rare Family Holiday Photos

Christina Aguilera is packing on the PDA this holiday season!

The “Your Body” singer donned a Santa hat and a bright red bikini for a couple steamy snaps with her man, Matthew Rutler.

The pair cuddled up in multiple pics and videos in the pool this holiday season, offering a rare glimpse into their private life. In one sweet photo, Christina, 40, can be seen giving Matthew a kiss on the cheek. In another video, Matthew can be seen doing laps in the pool with a Santa hat and beard. And it’s safe to say that Santa definitely has one good-looking Mrs. Claus. Christina wowed in her plunging bikini and a Minnie Mouse Santa hat.

Despite the poolside pics, the two were clearly itching for a white Christmas too! The pair tested out making their own winter wonderland by spewing fake snow all over their yard. Christina can be heard in the video saying, “This is how you get snow in L.A.”

One video showed the white fluff blanketing their palatial yard as palm trees and a basketball court could be viewed in the background. And it looked like Matthew was happy to play the role of snowman, spraying the snow. The couple also posed for a fun pic where they seemed to be holding up some holiday drinks.

But the holidays clearly weren’t just for the adults! Christina shared several photos of her kids. In one photo, son, Max, 12, from her marriage to Jordan Bratman, is sharing a hug with his famous mom. And in another, Xtina and Matthew’ss daughter, Summer, is sleeping on the floor after likely a fun-filled holiday.