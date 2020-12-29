Chrissy Teigen Says She’s 4 Weeks Sober

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she’s several weeks sober.

After the 35-year-old star shared a video of herself on Instagram during her recent Caribbean vacation where she’s singing and dancing in a swimsuit, one follower commented, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

Chrissy simply replied back, “4 weeks sober.”

Chrissy and her husband John and children Luna and Miles have been enjoying some fun in the sun during the holidays following a tragic and difficult year. Chrissy and John lost their son Jack due to pregnancy complications and Chrissy has admitted that it’s been hard coping with the loss. However this is the first time this year that she’s admitted that she’s given up alcohol. This isn’t the first time the model mom has opened up about her sobriety though.

Chrissy previously spoke about her relationship with alcohol during a 2017 interview for Cosmopolitan. “I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she said of her decision to attend a wellness retreat in Bali.

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show,” Chrissy continued. “And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

Chrissy, who also revealed that there is a history of alcohol abuse in her family, added that no one checked in about her drinking. “Nobody really brought it up to me. They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning.”

“I knew in my heart it wasn’t right,” she said. “It makes you very short with people. People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'”

Chrissy’s most recent post about her sobriety earned her tons of support.

Several fans commended Chrissy on her 4-week sobriety on Instagram this week. “I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this,” wrote one follower. Another added, “Keep going beautiful! One day at a time.”

