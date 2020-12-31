Chrissy Teigen Says She Went Sober To Stop ‘Making An Ass Of Myself’

Chrissy Teigen is not waiting until the New Year to set new life goals. Just one day after sharing that she is 4-weeks sober, Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her decision.

The 35-year-old mother of two took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a picture of the book “Quit Like A Woman,” by Holly Whitaker.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Chrissy wrote. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep.”

Chrissy says the book kickstarted her journey to sobriety.

“I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read @holly.”

The author shared Chrissy’s video to her own Stories, with a note of gratitude.

“@chrissyteigen thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always. Infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you.”

Chrissy previously spoke about her relationship with alcohol during a 2017 interview for Cosmopolitan. “I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she said of her decision to attend a wellness retreat in Bali.

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show,” Chrissy continued. “And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

Chrissy, who also revealed that there is a history of alcohol abuse in her family, added that no one checked in about her drinking. “Nobody really brought it up to me. They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning.”

“I knew in my heart it wasn’t right,” she said. “It makes you very short with people. People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’”