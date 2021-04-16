Chrissy Teigen Returns To Twitter 3 Weeks After Quitting: ‘I Choose To Take The Bad With The Good!’

Chrissy Teigen just couldn’t stay away from Twitter for too long!

The “Cravings” cookbook author returned to the social media platform on Friday after quitting three weeks ago.

“Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she Tweeted.

Adding, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

I choose to take the bad with the good!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

“I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles,” Chrissy hilariously responded to a fan who asked, “how have you been what’s going on do you have any fun anecdotes i have missed you dearly.”

I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles https://t.co/bohbiIkGi4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host, who has been a frequent tweeter for years, stepped away from the platform on March 24.

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she explained in part in a series of final tweets.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she continued. “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!”

The former model also acknowledged that not everything she posted over the years she stands by today, tweeting, “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here. God i have said f***ed up s*** and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing i haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity.”



Chrissy seems to always speak her mind on social media, but she also shares some of the incredible things she cooks. The 35-year-old frequently has her mom by her side and even in the kitchen.

The superstar’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, recently spoke to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about putting together her debut cookbook with Chrissy and John Legend’s help. Pepper also shares how she got her nickname and how much she enjoys cooking with Chrissy and John’s daughter, Luna.



