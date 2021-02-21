Chrissy Teigen Honors Late Son Jack On What Would Have Been His Due Date: ‘Love You Forever’

Chrissy Teigen is taking time to commemorate a bittersweet milestone.

The TV personality paid tribute to her and husband John Legend’s late son, Jack, on what would have been his due date. Chrissy reflected on Jack’s memory in a heartfelt post on her Instagram story over the weekend, wearing three bracelets with the names Luna, Miles and Jack spelled out in beads in honor of all her children.

“Today was your due date. We love you forever,” she captioned the snap.

The 35-year-old followed up with a photo of herself looking contemplative during a shoot for her “Cravings” culinary brand, telling followers that despite appearing put together she still held a lingering sadness within.

“Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug,” she wrote in her caption.

In September, Chrissy shared her and John’s devastating loss in a lengthy and personal Instagram announcement. She had been hospitalized with pregnancy complications before revealing that her and John’s baby boy had sadly not survived.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy wrote at the time, captioning a series of heartbreaking photos of her and John processing their grief.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she continued. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Earlier this month, Chrissy explained that she was experiencing complicated emotions as Jack’s due date and an important medical procedure approached.

“My little Jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

After undergoing her operation successfully, Chrissy showed off the resulting scars in an empowering post that celebrated the challenges she’s overcome.”Happy Valentine’s Day. Love yourself! B**** has been through it,” she wrote.

— Erin Biglow