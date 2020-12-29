Chrissy Teigen Gets Nose Pierced But It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Chrissy Teigen got her nose pierced! Well…kind of.

The 35-year-old star, who’s currently on vacation in St. Barts with her family, shared a photo of her new piercing on Twitter.

So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao pic.twitter.com/PnzjtzFcb5 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” she wrote.

Chrissy went on to question how things went awry, tweeting, “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”

When followers began to criticize the star’s posts, she responded with her signature sass. “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a**holes thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me.”

We may not hear as many of Chrissy’s clap backs in 2021, though. Over the weekend, she shared her New Year’s resolution on Twitter, writing, “excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining S**T to you people.”

She elaborated on her decision, adding, “For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the s**t I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it.”

— by Katcy Stephan