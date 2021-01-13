Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B And More Celebrities React To President Trump’s Second Impeachment

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the first president in US history to be impeached twice. Celebrities from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter to share their take on the historic news.

Chrissy Teigen

I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021

Mark Hamill

When one impeachment won’t suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

Sophia Bush

Thank you @RepSpeier, and all of your colleagues who likewise voted for accountability. It matters. Democracy is worth it. Our republic is worth it. https://t.co/WV8VPmih39 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 13, 2021

Alyssa Milano

House Impeaches Trump for a second time. Trump has made history as the only president who has been impeached twice. https://t.co/ivx5rvehFQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 13, 2021

Tomi Lahren

The primary reason they are going down this path is because they are terrified ofTrump, not because of what happened last week. No, they are terrified of Donald Trump because Donald Trump still has millions and millions of supporters who want to see him run again — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 13, 2021

Wanda Sykes

Happy Birthday @OfficialJLD! I hope you like the gift I got you from the House. ❤️🍸 2X — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 13, 2021

Cardi B

I been told yaaa pic.twitter.com/FtZYlJKEbe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Randy Quaid

I have 3 words for this new impeachment hoax NO PROBABLE CAUSE! It’s all fiction & fabrication & conflation. WITCH-HUNT. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 13, 2021

Maria Shriver

Ten republicans stood up to vote to impeach the President, making this a bipartisan vote. That took guts, took courage, took inner fortitude. We can all ask ourselves what we would have done today. We can all ask ourselves how we want to move forward in thoughts, words, & deeds. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 13, 2021

Rob Reiner

IMPEACHMENT 2.0! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 13, 2021

Jonathan Van Ness

There is legal precedence to impeaching high ranking officials after they’re gone from office. Also, John Adam’s an original framer of the constitution famously said, I can be impeached until the day I die. So there can be and will be a Senate trial where Trump will be convicted — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 13, 2021

Bette Midler

IMPEACHED AGAIN! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2021

Padma Lakshmi

Mood when the President is being impeached AGAIN: pic.twitter.com/GMdylpbv7d — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 13, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr.