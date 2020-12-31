Chrissy Teigen And Luna Make Origami For Baby Jack In Tender Photo

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter are remembering the son and brother that they lost this year.

Chrissy, who is currently on vacation with her husband John Legend and family in the West Indies, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a slew of new family photos from their vacation. In some of the snaps the family was enjoying playing dominoes, heading out to dinners, and going out on daily adventures. But in one photo that stood out, Chrissy and Luna enjoyed a more tender moment, making origami for Jack. Chrissy lost Jack earlier this fall due to pregnancy complications, and she explained that her other two children, Luna and Miles, were processing the loss in different ways as they were looking forward to having a baby brother.

In this sweet photo, Luna is cuddled up to her mom as they share a quiet moment.

Chrissy shared earlier during her vacation that while she still is showing signs of being pregnant, her swollen belly, is actually just a reminder of her loss. She also revealed in an honest and candid caption that she’s sad she will never be pregnant again.

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx,” Chrissy captioned a side-profile picture of her body.

Due to the medical conditions she experienced while pregnant, it appears that Chrissy and John have made the difficult decision not to try for more children