Chrishell Stause Slams Bethenny Frankel For Criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘It’s The Delusion For Me’

Chrishell Stause isn’t here for Meghan Markle shaming.

The “Selling Sunset” star didn’t take kindly to Bethenny Frankel slamming the Duchess of Sussex ahead of her and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

“Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals #MARRY,” Bethenny wrote, in response to a tweet calling out negative tabloid headlines about Meghan.

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Chrishell replied to Bethenny with shade of her own, sharing why she thought the reality star and Skinnygirl mogul doesn’t have the right to speak ill of a situation that doesn’t apply to her.

“Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me,” Chrishell wrote, adding three facepalm emojis. “Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!”

Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say! — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 7, 2021



Bethenny had her fair share of supporters but many followers also applauded Chrishell’s take, and the “Dancing with the Stars” alum soon doubled down with a follow-up tweet.

“Too bad there isn’t a whole aristocracy trying to silence you, because you could have left this one in the drafts,” she added alongside a trash can emoji.

As of Sunday evening, Bethenny had yet to weigh in on Chrishell’s callout but Meghan had received a slew of praise from famous friends amid royal staffers claiming the duchess had bullied them during her time as a working royal.

Meghan’s “Suits” co-stars Patrick J. Adams and Abigail Spencer, stylist Jessica Mulroney, and her college bestie Lindsay Roth were among those who took to social media in the past week with stories of her kindness, generosity and professionalism over the years.

— Erin Biglow