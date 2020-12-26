Chrishell Stause Brought Keo Motsepe Home For Christmas: ‘He Fit Right In’

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe crossed a major relationship milestone over the holidays!

The “Selling Sunset” star revealed that she brought her “Dancing With the Stars” pro boyfriend home for Christmas and he scored a perfect 10!

“Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🥰🎄” she wrote, captioning an Instagram photo of her and Keo smiling with her family as they all sported matching pajamas. “Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕”

Chrishell also included a snap of just her and Keo cuddling, but she later edited her post to address commenters who took issue with the lack of social distancing in the group shot.

“To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some,” she began.

The actress went on to explain why she and her loved ones decided to celebrate the holiday in person and noted the precautions they took prior to gathering.

“I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from – This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides,” she concluded, referencing the loss of her mother, Ranae, who died of lung cancer in July.

Chrishell has been open about her grieving process and how she wasn’t expecting to find love during her time on “DWTS.” Though she and Keo couldn’t seem more head over heels, Chrishell admitted in a recent Instagram Live video with winner Kaitlyn Bristowe why she initially hesitated to take things to the next level with her beau.

“I had a little bit of a hangup at first because I was worried because he’s younger,” Chrishell, 39, said of 31-year-old Keo.

“I was in my head and I was thinking [throws hands up]. But a lot of guys my age and older still don’t want what I am looking for,” she continued, calling herself “smitten.”

Chrishell and Keo have only been heating up since confirming their romance earlier this month. The pair was spotted vacationing with Chrishell’s “DWTS” partner, Gleb Savchenko, and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, in Mexico just days after Chrishell and Keo went Instagram official.

