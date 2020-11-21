Chris Pratt Tells Chris Hemsworth To ‘Stop Working Out’ After Flaunting Insane Bulging Biceps

Holy muscles!

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to show off his insane bulging biceps during a shirtless workout outdoors in Australia — proving that the “God of Thunder” has been hitting the weights hard during quarantine.

“Cheat day today,” he posted. “Decided to treat myself to this extra-large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit.” While fans were obviously impressed with Hemsworth’s ripped physique, his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Chris Pratt was not!

Pratt hilariously commented, “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs. real quick cool thanks.”

Hemsworth recently opened up to Men’s Journal about his preparation for Marvel’s fourth “Thor” installment, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters in February 2022.

“I’ve been training with Ross Edgley, who was the first person to swim around Great Britain, and the list goes on of incredible feats,” he revealed. “He’s an absolute beast. But just a ball of positivity and knowledge. There’s not a subject in the field of health, wellness, training, repair, recovery, strength, speed, endurance, whatever, that he isn’t versed in. So, I’ve just been savagely stealing all of his knowledge as much as I can.”

The 37-year-old actor added, “But to be honest, we’re training in less time, but with a greater intensity. So, big power movements, building up to them, and then mechanical drop sets, hitting it from different angles, one after another. Doing big, heavy chest and then holding an isolated half push-up position, so isolated holds after a big set. But just explosive eccentric movement and then slow on the concentric.”

— Gabi Duncan