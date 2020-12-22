Chris Pratt Ponders Who’s The ‘Better Chris’ After Fantasy Football Win Over Chris Evans & Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt doesn’t need the internet to determine who’s the best Hollywood Chris—he feels pretty confident that it’s him!

The “Guardians Of The Galaxy” star took to Instagram Stories to share a light-hearted post teasing fellow Marvel actors Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, who he beat in a charity fantasy football league.

“What’s going on, everybody? Chris Pratt here. Guess what? My team, my fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you’ve been following…I made it into the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league,” he said. “I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?”

“I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate—’who’s the better Chris?’”

Pratt quickly responded to his own question: “It’s one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So I am more buoyant. Take that, gang!”

Pratt added that he’s earned $80,000 for the Special Olympics Washington by placing in the finals, and he’s hoping to get $150,000 by winning the league.