Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Rare Family Photo With Baby Girl

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are closing out 2020 with a little family time! The happy couple, who welcomed their first child together, baby girl Lyla Maria in August, are sharing a rare and intimate look at their family in celebration of the upcoming new year.

Katherine posted a slew of photos on her Instagram on Thursday of a lovely beach walk that she and Chris took in the morning! “Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us ) 💫,” she captioned the snaps, referencing baby Lyla’s first time at the ocean.

In the photos, the couple is smiling ear to ear as they share a little glimpse of baby Lyla’s head, wrapped in a white beanie. In another photo, Katherine is standing in front of the ocean, with little Lyla strapped on her chest. In another photo, Chris is walking down the beach wearing an American flag sweater.

Katherine told Access Hollywood in a pre-Christmas interview that she was so excited to be celebrating Lyla’s first Christmas. “It’s something that I just have such amazing memories of growing up, just being around my family. It’s just a love-filled, family-filled time for me. My sister got me this cute little ornament for our little girl and we have it on our tree,” Katherine shared. “I’m really looking forward to experiencing her first Christmas. It’s her first Christmas and it’s a different type of holiday season. Having that silver lining is just something that I’m really grateful for.”

The couple seems to be soaking up these final moments of 2020, which brought them their baby girl. And Chris is also busy working on a big charity for the New Year. He posted to his Instagram Story that he’ll be holding an Instagramathon in order to raise money for the Feed Thy Neighbor campaign.