Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary With Romantic Pics As She Jokes She Got A Thor For Christmas

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are going strong! The happy couple celebrated 10 years together on Thursday by sharing romantic photos of their history together and gushing over one another on social media.

Chris shared several photos and shared a beautiful tribute to his longtime love. “10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘😘@elsapatakyconfidential,” the “Avengers” star shared.

Elsa shared a series of snaps and revealed that they spent their anniversary pulling out old photos and enjoying a romantic dinner for two. “Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth Thanks @fridas.field for the amazing dinner,” Elsa shared alongside her post.

The duo, who have been spending quarantine at their home in Byron Bay, Australia, have created a wonderful life together. They are parents to daughter, India, 8, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6.

And not only do the happy couple have a happy anniversary to celebrate, they also are ringing in the holidays too! Elsa took to Instagram and joked that she had gotten herself a real-life Thor for Christmas.



Happy holidays and happy anniversary to the Hemsworths!