Chris Harrison Out For Next Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’ As Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Step In

Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will take over in his absence, according to a statement released on Friday by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our worlds.”

Chris came under fire after he admitted to “wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism” while discussing allegations against “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell with Rachel Lindsay, the former “Bachelorette” and a current correspondent for Extra. Following Chris’ apology and admission he stepped back from the current season of “The Bachelor” and was replaced by Emmanuel Acho.

Chris also apologized to Rachel Lindsay for “wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism.” She later explained in her podcast “Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay,” that she had to say something about the situation.

Rachel gave some context around her interview with the 49-year-old “Bachelor” host, saying, “When I finished that interview with Chris Harrison, he had no problems with it. He was fine. He texted me after. He appreciated the conversation…He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll probably get a little flack,’ but thought it was great that we could disagree but do it in a civil way.”

She says his tone changed when fans called him out on social media. “It wasn’t until the backlash came the next day, it wasn’t until people start talking, people start demanding and calling for different things, that he then apologized to me and then apologized publicly,” she said.

“I’m trying to reason—well, which one is it? Because to me, Tuesday was your truth and Wednesday is after the fact. Wednesday was a response to the backlash. During that whole conversation, he had the audacity to question me. During that conversation, he talked over me and at me. During that conversation, his privilege was on display,” she added. “He never gave me room to talk, and he never gave me room to share my perspective. He wasn’t trying to hear it, he was just trying to be heard.”

While Rachel acknowledges Chris’ apology, she says she needs some “space” to think, continuing, “I’m not saying that he can’t be apologetic, I’m not saying that he can’t learn and be better from it, like he said in his statement,” Lindsay added. “But you’ll have to give me some space, and you’ll have to give me some compassion and some grace to take the time to really reason and accept that. Because that was a lot.”

Rachel returned to Instagram earlier this week.