Chester Bennington’s Widow Shares Heartfelt Tribute On What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

Gone, but never forgotten. Chester Bennington’s loved ones are keeping his memory close to their hearts on a bittersweet milestone.

The Linkin Park frontman would have turned 45 on March 20 and his widow, Talinda, paid tribute to him and the occasion with a touching throwback video. The clip shows Chester dancing with his now-15-year-old son, Tyler, and Talinda penned a heartfelt message of well wishes to her late husband.

“You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today….Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever,” she wrote in her caption.

Chester died by suicide in July 2017 at just 41 years old. He and Talinda shared Tyler and 9-year-old twin daughters Lily and Lila. The singer was also dad to Jaime, 24, Isaiah, 23, and Draven, 18, from previous relationships.

Since Chester’s death, Talinda has become a mental health awareness advocate with the launch of her nonprofit organization, 320 Changes Direction. The initiative has seen support and participation from Chester’s friends and colleagues, including his Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda.

Talinda remarried last January, tying the knot with Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman nearly four months after the pair announced their engagement.

Chester’s fellow rock superstar Chris Cornell died by suicide just two months before Chester passed away. His wife, Vicky Cornell, reached out to Talinda with a short but meaningful comment on her birthday post to let her know she’s not alone in her journey.

“We love you,” she wrote alongside three heart emojis.

