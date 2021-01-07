Chef José Andrés Delivers 120 Pizzas To DC Law Enforcement After Capitol Riots

Chef José Andrés is giving back after the unprecedented riots at the US Capitol Building on Wednesday.

“Hi everybody…what can I say…today was a tragic day for America,” he tweeted in response to the violence that erupted when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Hi everybody…what can I say…today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support… pic.twitter.com/FmoPedVYeu — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2021

The famously charitable chef found a way to give back amid the chaos, adding, “I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my

@WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support.”

In a video, he explained, “Here with my daughter Ines, picking up pizzas and delivering to National Guard, police department, making sure everything is safe downtown.”

The renowned chef, who donned a black face mask and black beanie, continued, “As you know, there’s a curfew so there’s no food, there’s no restaurants open.”

“In a very strange and complicated night, we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of,” he added.

At the end of December, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were teaming up with chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to help people in need. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex new partnership is for their non-profit the Archewell Foundation, which will help feed people in disaster-stricken areas by building four relief service centers around the world.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other,” Meghan and Harry said in a joint statement.