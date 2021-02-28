Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Taylor Simone Tearfully Accepts His Golden Globe Award: ‘He Would Have Said Something Beautiful’

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone, tearfully accepted his Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” on Sunday. In an emotional moment, Taylor Simone, who wed Chadwick prior to his tragic death on August 28, 2020, at just 43 years old, reflected on what she thought he would say in this monumental moment.

“He would thank god. He would thank his parents he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice,” Simone began as she held back her tears.

“He would thank his incredible team Michael Greene, Nicki Fioravante, Chris Huvane, Logan Cole, he would thank his team on set for the film Deidre Dixon, Craig Anthony and Andrew Carlone,” Taylor Simone shared.

RELATED: Leslie Odom Jr. Reflects On Chadwick Boseman’s Death

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you can, that tells you the keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

“He would thank Mr. George C. Wolfe, Mr. Denzel Washington. Lots of people at Netflix. He would thank Ms. Viola Davis, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Ms. Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown,” Taylor Simone added.

PHOTOS: Chadwick Boseman And Taylor Simone Ledward: Their Love In Pics



“And I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that and you keep em’ coming. Thank you,” Taylor Simone concluded.

RELATED: Paul Bettany Looks Back On Funny Moment With Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick’s death caught Hollywood and his fans by surprise this summer. Chadwick wowed audiences with his ability to transform into so many memorably roles, including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and of course, superhero Black Panther. Chadwick had been privately battling Stage 3 colon cancer since 2016 and it had progressed to Stage 4 when he passed away.

PHOTOS: Golden Globe Awards 2021: Red Carpet Stars

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Red Carpet Stars View Gallery

Taylor Simone’s speech on Sunday had many Hollywood heavyweights wiping away tears. Viola Davis and her husband, as well as Renee Zellweger, were both seen holding back their tears.