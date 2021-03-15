Chadwick Boseman, Zendaya, Viola Davis: The Biggest 2021 Oscar Snubs & Surprises!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday and there were some snubs and surprises with this year’s nods.

“Mank” scored the most noms with 10 nominations, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which each earned 6 nominations.

Despite critical acclaim and nominations at other award shows this season, Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” starring Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, didn’t earn a nomination in the Best Picture category.

Despite the best picture snub, Chadwick and Viola both earned nods for Best Actor and Best Actress for the film. The nomination for Viola makes making her the most nominated black actress in the Academy Award history.

But for the nods there were still some snubs. The late Chadwick was snubbed for his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.” The film, directed by Spike Lee, also missed out on a nomination in the Best Picture category and was skipped over for Best Director.

Another film that has gotten love this award season was “Palm Springs,” but this time around the Andy Samberg comedy got shut out from getting an Oscar nom.

Zendaya was also snubbed for her role in the Netflix film, “Malcolm & Marie.”

The lead actress noms went to Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman,” Frances McDormand for “Nomadland” and Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman.”

PHOTOS: 15 Unforgettable Oscars Couples Through The Years

15 Unforgettable Oscars Couples Through The Years View Gallery

Lakeith Stanfield snagged a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” even though the BAFTAS, The Screen Actors Guild Awards and The Golden Globes shut him out, which left some film-watcher surprised.

Newcomer Maria Bakalova also nabbed a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“Borat,” the follow-up from Sacha Baron Cohen, actually got a lot of love from The Academy by also nabbing a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination.

89-year-old actress Ann Roth made history as the oldest Academy Awards nominee for her work in costume design on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Christopher Plummer previously held the honor as oldest nominee. He was 88 when he got the nod for “All The Money in the World.”

The Oscars will air on April 25 on ABC.