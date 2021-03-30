Chad Michael Murray Goes On ‘Daddy Duty’ In Rare Pic With Daughter

Chad Michael Murray is loving every moment of being a dad!

The “Riverdale” actor shared a rare glimpse into his life as a dad of two, posting an Instagram photo cuddling up to his 4-year-old daughter.

“The snuggles are real,” he captioned the shot. “No better duty than #daddyduty. Love our family- @rooeemer.”

Chad and wife Sarah Roemer keep things private when it comes to their family—they’ve never publicly revealed their names and don’t post photos with the kiddos’ faces in them.

Earlier this month, Sarah shared a snap of the little ones walking on the beach, writing, “They’re soooo big!! Our girl turned 4 recently and our boy is 6 in a few months.” Chad replied in the comments, “So blessed mama!”

Chad and his “Chosen” co-star Sarah secretly wed back in 2015, announcing a pregnancy at the same time.

“Chad and Sarah are extremely happy and excited, and enjoying their life together,” his rep said in a statement to US Weekly. “We please ask that their privacy be respected at this special and personal time.”

They welcomed a baby boy in May 2015. Chad tweeted at the time, “…We’ve been blessed with a son. God’s greatest gift.”

The family grew again in 2017 when Sarah gave birth to a daughter. “Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go,” he wrote alongside a photo of a tiny hand wrapped around his finger. “I’ve now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys. @rooeemer.”

The actor was previously married to his former “One Tree Hill” co-star Sophia Bush from April 2005 to December 2006.