Celine Dion Pens Touching Tribute To Husband René Angélil 5 Years After His Death

Celine Dion is paying tribute to her late husband René Angélil on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

In a touching Instagram post on Thursday, Celine shared a photo of two hands clasped in front of the ocean and wrote a touching note in both French and English.

“René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you,” lovingly wrote.

“We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us,” she continued. “And we pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times.”

She concluded, “You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…”

René passed away in 2016 at age 73 following a long battle with cancer. It’s was a heartbreaking time for Celine. The duo had been married for 21 years and shared three sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, together. Rene-Charles discovered the powerhouse singer as a teenager and was her longtime manager, as well as one of her biggest fans.

In 2019, Celine told Access Hollywood that she was “proud” of herself for getting through the difficult loss: “I have overcome difficult times. Loss. The challenge of trying to raise my kids, even with help. At the end of the day, they want their mom and they ask questions about dad.”