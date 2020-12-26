Celine Dion & All 3 Sons Wear Matching Pajamas In Rare Family Christmas Photo

Celine Dion and her boys are feeling the holiday spirit!

The music superstar posed for a rare family photo with all three of her children on Christmas Day and the quartet gave their snap an extra festive twist! Celine, oldest son Rene-Charles, 19, and 10-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy sported matching star-patterned pajamas while smiling together next to their ornament-adorned tree and a pile of presents.

“May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the new year ahead!” Celine wrote on Instagram, also including a copy of the well wishes translated into her native French.

Followers flocked to the comment section to return the singer’s good tidings, especially because she doesn’t often give such a personal look into her family life. Most recently, Celine honored Nelson and Eddy’s birthday in October with a throwback photo of the pair as toddlers.

“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years. You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much… – Mom, RC and Dad xx,” she wrote at the time.

Celine’s longtime husband, Rene Angelil, passed away in 2016 after battling cancer and the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress has been forthcoming about her continued devotion to him in the ensuing years.

But, that doesn’t mean she isn’t considering the possibility of finding love again.

Celine revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last year that while she wasn’t dating, she believed in being open to the idea of finding another partner.

“I’m not looking for that. I think it’s something that happens, that you feel, that comes and you feel,” she explained. “If I would have someone in my life I would tell you, because I’ve been an open book all my life.”

The 52-year-old added that she knows she’ll be content whether the right person comes along or not, because she was lucky enough to have found a once-in-a-lifetime connection with Rene.

“If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great because I’m still in love. I mean, once you love so much…you know, I’ve been living all my life with Rene. He’s still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day,” she said.

— Erin Biglow