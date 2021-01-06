Celebrities React To Unprecedented Protests At Capitol Building

On January 6, protesters swarmed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing the Senate to evacuate and prompting Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location. The unprecedented scenes of the protest unfolding led to many celebrities, on both sides of the aisle, to react on social media and share their thoughts.

As protesters continue to storm the Capitol Building, celebrities from both sides of the aisle are weighing in.

See the celebrity reactions below:

Tim McGraw

A terribly sad day for America, a terribly sad day for leadership. — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 6, 2021

Kirstie Alley

I believe most protesters (98%) came in peace.. 2% can do so much damage … be part of the 98%.. I know you will and are.. keep everyone safe.. go home and love your friends and families .. 😘😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2021



Cardi B

The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔……Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Adam Rippon

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE ALL KNEW WOULD HAPPEN ONE DAY. These people are TERRORISTS and should be treated as such. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) January 6, 2021

Antoni Porowski

I thought many of these protestors said Blue Lives Matter just a few months ago… a lesson in hypocrisy. https://t.co/wPZOyWAkZo — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) January 6, 2021

Matthew Davis

P!nk

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021

Tomi Lahren

Funny to see liberals suddenly so against protesting. Weird. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 6, 2021

Alyssa Milano

WHY ARE PEOPLE SURPRISED THIS IS HAPPENING? WE’VE BEEN TELLING YOU FOR MONTHS THAT HE WAS INCITING VIOLENCE. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 6, 2021

Mark Ruffalo

Donald Trump is over. He will never, ever hold office or credibility again. Same with all his GOP enablers.

Time to move into the light America. DING DONG MAGA IS DEAD. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Joy Villa

SHAME ON YOU is trending…how about shame on the democratic electors who encouraged violence for four months. The protests in DC are mostly peaceful. Nothing is burned down. No one has been killed. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 6, 2021

Ashton Kutcher

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021

Jonathan Van Ness

So when right wing people violently storm the Capitol it’s ok? — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 6, 2021

John Cusack