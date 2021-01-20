Celebrities React To Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Being Sworn In As President and Vice President

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol.

Lady Gaga performed the US National Anthem with the US marine band wearing a stunning black and red dress with a large dove-shaped broach.

Kamala Harris made history as she took the oath of office becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

Shortly after she was sworn in, Jennifer Lopez performed her rendition of “America the Beautiful” wearing a stunning white monochromatic outfit.

Celebrities are reacting to the historic day with praise, excitement and emotion.

He is finally gone. The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Just wanna let you know. It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Joe Biden is 78 and is becoming the president of the United States today. Don’t give up. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 20, 2021

I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/V4GUXAKSKg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

What @JoeBiden and @DrBiden have been through… May we all take inspiration from their story. Good people do finish first #Inauguration2021 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021

What?! We’re gonna get some truth up in here! #Inauguration2021 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 20, 2021

“My whole soul is in this. Bringing America together — and I ask every American to join me in this cause.” @POTUS #Inauguration2021 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 20, 2021

I’m rooting for you ⁦@JoeBiden⁩. Your success is the country’s success. pic.twitter.com/BTvwsGN5Ih — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Wishing the very best of luck to President Biden, Vice President Harris, their families and their teams as they strive for pathways to positive change in the White House https://t.co/OIVizFnYJh pic.twitter.com/9bzI489rKG — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) January 20, 2021

Omg I have chills watching @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris taking the stage at the #Inauguration2021! The future is bright! I am so ready for this new day to dawn! 🇺🇸 #InaugurationDay — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) January 20, 2021