WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Celebrities React To Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Being Sworn In As President and Vice President

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday on the steps of the Capitol.

Lady Gaga performed the US National Anthem with the US marine band wearing a stunning black and red dress with a large dove-shaped broach.

Kamala Harris made history as she took the oath of office becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

Shortly after she was sworn in, Jennifer Lopez performed her rendition of “America the Beautiful” wearing a stunning white monochromatic outfit.

Celebrities are reacting to the historic day with praise, excitement and emotion.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @amyschumer

 

 

 

 

Inauguration Of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: All The Photos!

Inauguration Of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: All The Photos!

View Gallery

Read More

Lady Gaga Prays Inauguration Will Be 'A Day Of Peace For All Americans' As She Preps For Performance

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.