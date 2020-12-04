Celebrate The Holidays With The Ultimate Christmas Movie Bracket Challenge

Now that the holidays are kicking into high gear, what better way to celebrate than with your favorite festive films! We pulled together some of the most beloved holiday movie titles old and new and squared them off in a (sometimes grueling) bracket challenge. You can download the bracket below, fill it out and then tag us on Instagram @accessonline and by using the hashtag #XmasMovieChallenge. We will also be conducting a public vote on our Twitter and Instagram Stories starting Monday, December 7 at 12PM ET. You can come back every other day to vote in the next round until the public declares their winner for “Best Christmas Movie of All-Time.” Let’s go! Jingle jangle people!





Download the bracket here: XmasMovieBracketChallenge