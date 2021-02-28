Catherine O’Hara Accepts First Golden Globe Win With A Martini & Plays Herself Out

Catherine O’Hara brought the laughs to the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Catherine won her first-ever Golden Globe at 66 for best actress in a television – musical or comedy for her role as Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek.”

And because the award show was held remotely, she made sure to add in some humor of her own. Catherine accepted her win with a martini in-hand and to add a little more reality to her Golden Globes win from home, her husband, Bo Welch blasted applause from his phone and eventually cut her off with her speech by playing her out with music.

Catherine pleaded that she wasn’t ready to finish yet as she tried to thank her fellow cast-mates.

In a heartfelt moment, Catherine talked about her character, sharing, “They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful show in which they let me wear a hundred wigs and speak like an alien.”

She bested fellow nominees, “Emily in Paris’s” Lily Collins, “The Flight Attendant’s” Kaley Cuoco, “The Great’s Elle” Fanning and “Zoey’s Extraoridnary Playlist’s” Jane Levy.

There were no hard feelings for first time nominee Kaley Cuoco who said in a video posted to her Instagram Story, “Congratulations Catherine O’Hara. You are a queen, an icon and I’d happily lose to you any single day. It has been an honor. I’m so happy for you, you should have gotten one of these ages ago. Love you girl!”