Cassie Gives Birth To Daughter Sunny Cinco With Husband Alex Fine: ‘Our Hearts Got Bigger’

Cassie is a mom of two! The singer and husband Alex Fine have welcomed their second baby girl.

The proud parents announced the exciting news with a series of family photos on Saturday, showing Cassie, Alex and 1-year-old daughter, Frankie, smiling with the newborn.

Cassie revealed their bundle of joy’s birth date and unique name in her Instagram caption, writing, “On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

Alex gushed over two-time fatherhood with celebratory posts of his own, calling his wife and daughters “The Fine Girls” before following up with a heartfelt letter to Frankie and Sunny.

“I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people,” he wrote in part.

Adding, “Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing. I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better. I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da.”

Cassie and Alex tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in Malibu in the fall of 2019 and welcomed Frankie that December. Late last year, they announced they had another child on the way with a photo of the actress and model showing off her growing bump in a stunning Instagram snap.

“Can’t wait to meet you,” Cassie captioned the pic.

Congrats to the happy new family of four!

— Erin Biglow