Carrie Underwood Makes Latin AMAs Debut Performing ‘Tears of Gold’ with David Bisbal

Carrie Underwood brought her powerhouse vocals to the Latin American Music Awards.

The country singer joined David Bisbal to perform their bilingual duet, “Tears of Gold” on the Latin AMAs stage on Thursday. The duo both wore black outfits and sparkled behind the gold backdrop.

Fans loved seeing Carrie sing in Spanish and make her debut on the Latin AMAs stage and took to social media to share their excitement.

Carrie stunned on the red carpet ahead of her performance wearing a sunrise coloring, off-the-shoulder Iris van Herpen gown, from their Spring 2019 couture collection.

Carrie and David shocked fans when they dropped their collaboration in December 2020.

The Spanish singer said in a statement at the time, “I am very proud of our first collaboration. The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song.”

The singer just celebrated her 38th birthday on March 10 surrounded by love. She got the sweetest birthday wishes from husband Mike Fisher.

The retired hockey pro penned a touching tribute to his longtime love, posting an Instagram photo of Carrie smiling with her festive birthday cake. Mike also honored the singer with a cute caption, writing, “Happy birthday @carrieunderwood!! the boys and I love you like crazy!! We are so grateful for you!!”

