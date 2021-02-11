Caroline Wozniacki Expecting First Child With Husband David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki is pregnant!

The tennis star and her husband, basketball player, David Lee, announced the pregnancy on Instagram with a cute photo of the sonogram, baby shoes, a rattle and a sign that read, “Baby girl coming June 2021.”

She captioned the post, writing, “We can’t wait to welcome our baby girl in June!”

The soon-to-be dad shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram page as they held a sign that read, “Baby Girl Coming June 2021” over her belly.

He wrote alongside the photo, “We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!!”

The tennis champ married the former NBA player in June 2019 in Italy at Castiglion del Bosco, according to Vogue, with Serena Williams as one of the bridesmaids for the couple’s big day.

The 30-year-old expressed her interest in starting a family when she announced her retirement from pro tennis in December 2019.

“I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court,” she wrote at the time on Instagram.

Adding, “Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward.”