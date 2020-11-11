Carly Pearce Sizzles At First CMA Awards Since Michael Ray Divorce

Carly Pearce brought the country heat to the CMA Awards 2020 red carpet!

This marks Carly’s first solo CMA Awards appearance since she split from husband Michael Ray in June. The “Next Girl” songstress looked gorgeous in an emerald green strapless metallic gown, compete with a matching belt. The star also showed off a shorter ‘do, letting her tousled blonde hair fall over her shoulders.

Carly was nominated for an impressive four nominations at tonight’s CMA Awards, and she’s already snagged one before the ceremony even began: Musical Event of the Year, which she shares with Lee Brice for their collaboration “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Carly shared a sweet video on Instagram showing her reaction to the big win. “This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my pjs,” she captioned the video. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel.”

Carly opened up to People this week about how country music has helped her through her difficult year. “I feel like country music keeps hugging me when it knows I need it, and that’s what I feel this year. I just feel this huge hug of like, ‘We’ve got you,’ and it’s awesome.”

The “Every Little Thing” singer revealed that the divorce was “not a flippant decision,” admitting, “I did everything that I knew how to do. It takes two people to work on something.”

She reflected further on the pain of the split, adding, “I truly thought I was gonna die. There were moments I seriously did not know if I could breathe. It was awful. It is awful.”

However, Carly says the experience has made her realize how strong she is. “But I think what’s been awesome has been trusting myself and trusting what I have always known, which is God won’t take me through something that he won’t bring me out of or bring good from.”

