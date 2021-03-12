Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why Her Hallmark Movies Made Her ‘Sick To Her Stomach’

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her fears as an actress.

The 44-year-old star spoke candidly during a guest appearance on the The Call to Mastery podcast, telling host Jordan Raynor about the anxiety she experiences around her work, including her hit movies with Hallmark.

When Raynor asked how she reminds herself about her worth, she responded that her writing and books don’t give her the same feeling of pressure because she sees it as a “bonus” on her resume. However, how her movies perform, including her most recent film with Hallmark, gives her anxiety.

“On the flip side, I worry all the time about my movies,” she said. “I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I’ve created an anxiety for myself because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know, one day you’re going to slide off that pedestal.” “And so every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I’m like, ‘Is this going to be the year? Is this it?’ ”

“And I had to have a come to Jesus moment with myself in 2020 because I thought, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Meaning, why are you making the movies? I had to bring it back to my why, my why that I set 12 years ago, coming back to the industry,” Cameron Bure added.

“I had to remind myself of my why and then let it go and just say, ‘You know what, it doesn’t matter what those ratings are,'” she included.

Cameron Bure is no stranger to the strains of the TV industry, growing up in front of audiences with her role on “Full House” and later her reprisal of the role on “Fuller House.”

She returned to the industry, largely in Hallmark movies, after taking some time off to have a family. Cameron Bure has appeared in over two dozen Hallmark Channel films throughout the years. Most recently she starred in “If I Only Had Christmas” on the network.