Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Is No Longer Engaged: ‘It Was A Mutual Decision’

It’s over!

Candace Cameron Bure’s 21-year-old son, Lev, has called it quits with fiancée Taylor Hutchison just eight months after he got down on one knee.

“Sorry, you didn’t get the memo?” Candace recently joked to US Weekly. “We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married.”

The “Full House” alum told the publication that it was a “mutual decision” and that her oldest son is doing “great” following the couple’s choice to call off the wedding.

Candace Cameron Bure Gushes Over Her Son’s Engagement: ‘I Can’t Wait To Be A Grandmother!’



The 45-year-old star, who shares Lev and siblings Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure, announced Lev’s engagement back in August.

At the time, Candace took to Instagram and gushed over the news alongside a since-deleted pic of Lev asking the big question.

“She said YES! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to beautiful @taylorrhutchison,” she captioned the shot. “We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged ! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans!!!”

Despite the family no longer needing to plan a wedding, Candace sure is staying busy with her new clothing line for QVC.

Just last week, she announced the exciting news on her Instagram, writing, “My very own clothing line will be available to shop on @qvc on April 19th. The Candace Cameron Bure Clothing line has been created and curated to bring my personal style home to YOU.”

Adding, “After working on this for over a year and after many long zoom calls, a lot of hard work, and A LOT of teamwork, this dream has become a reality.”