Candace Cameron Bure Denies Participating In Brother Kirk Cameron’s Christmas Carol Event

Candace Cameron Bure was not out caroling with her brother Kirk Cameron in Los Angeles.

Candace took to social media on Thursday to let her fans know that she didn’t participate in her brother Kirk’s controversial Christmas caroling despite the lockdowns in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kirk, 50, came under fire earlier in the week for holding a caroling event on Tuesday, which was held despite California’s stay-at-home orders amid growing coronavirus numbers. The event was Kirk’s second caroling event this month.

“I did not attend any recent caroling events,” Candace tweeted. “Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public.”

But Candace was also quick to remind her fans that any ill-will toward her family members is certainly not in the holiday spirit.

I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe🎄 — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 24, 2020

“However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe,” the “Fuller House” star continued.

Kirk shared in a statement earlier this week that the caroling event, which was held at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was organized by community members and local church-goers. While they reportedly encouraged attendees to wear masks, in some photos it appeared that people weren’t following the social distancing guidelines and were not wearing facial coverings. Kirk was spotted wearing a Santa beard over his mouth.

The mall where the event was held shared a statement on Twitter, letting mall-goers know that they didn’t condone the gathering.

We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue. — The Oaks (@ShopTheOaks) December 23, 2020

“We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue.”