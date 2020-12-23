Cameron Douglas and Girlfriend Viviane Thibes Welcome Baby Boy

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron and girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Ryder.

The actor announced their new bundle of joy with a family photo on Instagram, Tuesday, writing, “Touch down planet earth. Welcome my Son…Ryder T. Douglas.”

In October 2019, Michael Douglas admitted in an emotional interview with ABC News’ Diane Sayer that he blamed himself for his son’s drug addiction.

The Oscar winner and son sat down together for a candid conversation, in which they opened up about the “Long Way Home” author’s substance abuse.

“I thought that I was fundamentally not put together properly,” Cameron explained. “Since that was the case, I was just going to take it as far as I could take it and come what may.”

Cameron admits to struggling with addiction to heroin and liquid cocaine for years and eventually turned to dealing in order to support his habit.

At one point, the 76-year-old made the tough decision to cut ties with his own son. Cameron spent 7 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to heroin possession and distributing drugs. Since he was released from prison in 2016 he has turned his life around.

In December 2017, the proud grandpa shared a photo of Cameron’s first newborn daughter, Lua. In his post, Michael shared a closeup snap of little Lua and captioned it, “Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua.”

Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua! Posted by Michael Douglas on Thursday, December 21, 2017

Michael Douglas is a father to three children, Cameron, 42, who he had with first wife Diandra Luker. The actor and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are parents to son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17.

