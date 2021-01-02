Busy Philipps Reveals 12-Year-Old Child Birdie Is Gay & Uses They/Them Pronouns

Busy Philipps has nothing but love and support for her older child’s true self.

The actress revealed her and husband Marc Silverstein’s 12-year-old, Birdie, is gay and uses they/them pronouns. Busy discussed Birdie’s identity on her podcast, “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,” earlier this week and explained that the youngster had confided in their parents privately long before any conversation about sharing the milestone with an audience.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” Busy said. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately…I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

The 41-year-old went on to clarify why she hadn’t openly used Birdie’s preferred pronouns until now, explaining that she intended for the preteen to have the ultimate say in how they are acknowledged outside their inner circle.

“Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona, and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to,” Busy continued.

Despite Busy’s initial caution, the mom of two said that Birdie themself didn’t hesitate when giving permission for their truth to be taken public.

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f***. You can talk about how I’m gay and out, you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me,'” she recalled.

Busy admitted that she does still “f*** up” Birdie’s pronouns from time to time, but she is “trying (her) best” and staying mindful of the important lessons this journey has presented.

“I love that kid, and this has been a f***ing wild year, and you know, I feel like I finally just really understand a lot of bigger things, life-wise,” she said.

