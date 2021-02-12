Burt Reynolds Laid To Rest At Hollywood Cemetery More Than 2 Years After His Death

Burt Reynolds has reached his final resting place two-and-a-half years after his death.

The actor’s cremated remains were placed in a grave next to a lake at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during a small, private ceremony held remotely via Zoom, according to the Associated Press.

A temporary headstone with his name marks the burial place but a bronze or stone statue of Reynolds is being created with the hope that it will be opened to the public in September on the third anniversary of his death, Tyler Cassity, Hollywood Forever president and co-owner told the AP.

The Hollywood legend passed away from cardiac arrest on September 6, 2018 at 82. A small memorial was held two weeks after his death in Florida.

Reynolds got his big break in Hollywood in the 1960s on TV’s “Gunsmoke and “Hawk.” He later cemented his superstar status on the big screen in now-classic films. He was known for his roles in “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Boogie Nights,” “Deliverance” and “Striptease.”

He returned to TV in the 90s’ on “Evening Shade” and went on to earn an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1997 classic, “Boogie Nights.”

Reynolds’ appeared posthumously in 2019’s “An Innocent Kiss” and his final role was in 2020’s “Defining Moments.”

The actor was supposed to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” but died before shooting his scenes and was replaced by Bruce Dern.