Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DWI In November

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI and reckless driving last year, according to multiple reports.

WNBC confirmed the news with a spokesperson for the National Park Service, who said that the arrest took place at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey in November 2020.

He was given three citations for reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The spokesperson added, “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.”

TMZ reports that the music icon will have a court appearance within the next few weeks.

Information about the arrest comes just days after his commercial for Jeep, which featured him driving through Lebanon, Kansas, aired during Super Bowl LV. The ad, which has 37 million views on YouTube, has since been made private on the platform.

Last month, Springsteen made waves at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Special by opening the show with a performance of “Land Of Hope And Dreams” at the Lincoln Memorial.