Brooke Shields Is Learning To Walk Again After Breaking Her Femur

Brooke Shields is recovering after breaking her femur.

The actress shared a video on Sunday of herself trying to walk while using crutches in the hospital.

“Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow,” she wrote.

She said in the video, “There’s only 20 per cent weight…The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you’re not dragging it or hitching up your hip.”

It’s unclear how the 55-year-old injured her femur.

In September, Brooke spoke to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover in an exclusive interview where she revealed that her two teen daughters aren’t that impressed by her fame.



“They have zero interest at all. If I were a TikTok star then maybe they would think. It’s funny because I think that I have gotten more props from them for ‘Jane the Virgin.’ They’re friends are coming at them saying, ‘Your mom did this?’” she said.

