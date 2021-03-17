‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer Expecting First Child With Husband David Rooklin

Ilana Glazer is going to be a mom!

The 33-year-old “Broad City” star shared the exciting news with Entertainment Weekly—and it comes with some coincidental timing!

Ilana’s new film, “False Positive,” a horror flick about IVF, just landed a release date of June 25 on Hulu. “It’s about how the patriarchy is expressed through medicine,” she said.

Ilana reacted to the timing of her pregnancy and the film’s release, saying, “This was not supposed to happen this way, but it’s just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has.”

The baby-to-be is Ilana’s first child with her husband David Rooklin, with whom she tied the knot at a secret City Hall ceremony in 2017.

Glazer says she’s confident her experience won’t be filled with frightening twists and turns like “False Positive’s” protagonist. “I don’t feel like I’m having the rug pulled out from under me in any way,” she said, citing the “amazing role models for pregnancy and parenthood” in her life.

“I’m not afraid to ask a billion questions,” she continued. “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the shoulda coulda wouldas that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”

Ilana says she’s excited to continue tackling politics through her work like “False Positive,” adding, “The process of birth is so traumatic and painful, and yet it’s the most miraculous, surreal, real thing. It’s like this perfect canvas for the paradox that is our country.”

— by Katcy Stephan