Brittany Matthews Cheers On Patrick Mahomes And Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Super Bowl LV

Brittany Matthews is bumping toward the end zone.

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé was looking adorably pregnant as she cheered on her quarterback love at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday!

Brittany, 25, took to her Instagram Story to share her game day look and show off her team spirit as she cheered on Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs. She rocked a white dress and black blazer, which put her baby bump in full display. In one video on her Instagram Story, Brittany was seen cradling her bump.

In another video, she appeared to be cheering for her man alongside his family and her pal, Kayla Nicole, who is dating KC Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

Talk about a fun weekend for Brittany. The fitness instructor and Mahomes announced they were expecting their first child together, this summer and in October they announced it was a baby girl!

In September 2020 Patrick and Brittany announced they were engaged. The duo later shared that they were planning to wed following the birth of their first child!

The couple started out as high school sweethearts, but rose to national fame after Brittany adorably jumped into her man’s arms after he won the Super Bowl last year.

PHOTOS: H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church Kick Off Super Bowl With Patriotic Performances