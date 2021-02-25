Britney Spear’s Sons Sean and Jayden Look All Grown Up In Rare Family Photo

Britney Spears seems to be spending some quality time with her teen sons.

The rare family photo which was surfaced from a Britney fan account shows the pop singer posing for a photo with 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden James who both appear to be taller than their mom.

The “Toxic” singer looks thrilled to be standing with her boys wearing sunglasses and a face mask pulled under her chin. While her sons are both wearing masks and standing with their arms around their mom.

Britney shared her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The couple were married from 2004 to 2006. He married former volleyball star Victoria Prince and they have two daughters together. While Britney has been dating personal trainer and model Sam Asghari since 2016.

This photo comes following the “Framing Britney” documentary which sparked a renewed interest in Britney’s rise to fame and her 13-year conservatorship which has been controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

“Framing Britney” co-creator Liz Day joined Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” where she reacted to unearthed interviews with Britney Spears from the last 20 years.

The New York Times Senior Story Editor also revealed to hosts Scott Evans and Zuri Hall that ever since their in-depth doc about Britney Spears’ meteoric rise to fame debuted earlier this month on Hulu, they’ve been receiving new tips to investigate regarding the pop star’s life and conservatorship.

“We have heard from some well-placed insiders since the documentary has aired. We’ve heard both very positive things and also some really interesting tips that we want to investigate further,” Liz revealed to Scott and Zuri on “The Vault” by Access Hollywood.

And Liz didn’t rule out that a part two to follow-up could be in the future, sharing that there was a lot of content that they were unable to fit into the New York Times documentary.

“We really hope so, there was so much that made the cutting room floor because we just didn’t have the time to get into it. There’s so much in our notebooks that we would love to do a part 2 on,” Liz shared, adding that they’re interested in getting into more detail about the people that have surrounded Britney throughout her 13-year conservatorship which has been controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

“It’s more the people around Britney, there’s a lot of conversation about her business manager and the role they played about her conservatorship,” Liz told Scott and Zuri.



As for whether Britney Spears herself has watched the documentary, that still appears to be up for debate.

“We don’t know, we have heard that she is aware of it, she’s aware of everything in it. Whether or not she’s actually watched it, we don’t know,” Liz shared.

“The Vault” explored some eye-opening throwback interviews with Britney Spears from the last 20 years. In the conversations with the pop star she discusses her rise to fame during her rise to superstardom in 2000, her thoughts on giving the middle finger to paparazzi in 2002, and what it’s like becoming a mom. Hear the full episode:

